VIDY Trading Up 0.1% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and $757,193.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00209673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00103431 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

