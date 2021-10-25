VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Invests $711,000 in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Exterran makes up approximately 0.5% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Exterran as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exterran by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Exterran by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.