Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

VKTX opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

