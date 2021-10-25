Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

VWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.21 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 10.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $7,649,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

