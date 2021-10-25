Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $162,000 Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LBC opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

