Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:V opened at $231.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visa stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of Visa worth $9,752,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

