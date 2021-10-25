Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declares Dividend of $0.72

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7159 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

