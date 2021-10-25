Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.16

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €27.16 ($31.95) and last traded at €27.06 ($31.84), with a volume of 105125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.52 ($31.20).

WAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.10 ($31.88).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

