Wall Street Games Market Cap Reaches $12.23 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00069579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,032.64 or 0.99995546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.51 or 0.06660912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021742 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

