Wanchain Trading Up 3.8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $182.60 million and $9.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00105636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00459025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00033729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,830,013 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

