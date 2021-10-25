Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €214.00 ($251.76) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

ETR AAD opened at €188.80 ($222.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a twelve month high of €196.60 ($231.29).

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

