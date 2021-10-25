Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Warehouses De Pauw from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

WDPSF opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.