Waste Management (WM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Waste Management has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $164.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

