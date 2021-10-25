Waycross Partners LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.44 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.