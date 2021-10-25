Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 487 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.96. The company has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

