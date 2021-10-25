Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 3.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $267,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.33 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

