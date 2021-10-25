Waycross Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

