WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WDFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $218.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

