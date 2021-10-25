Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 382.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

