Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

