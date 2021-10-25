Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $316.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

