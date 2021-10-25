Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.