Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) recently:

10/20/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Sunlight Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

10/4/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

