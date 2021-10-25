Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Li Auto (LI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI):

10/21/2021 – Li Auto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

10/19/2021 – Li Auto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

10/14/2021 – Li Auto is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Li Auto is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Li Auto is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Li Auto had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LI opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Li Auto Inc alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.