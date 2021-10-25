WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of WesBanco worth $42,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WesBanco by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 45.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 91.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

