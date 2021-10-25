Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.
WAL stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
