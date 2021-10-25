Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $122.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

