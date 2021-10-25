Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $22.74 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

