WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

WRK opened at $48.59 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

