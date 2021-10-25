WHALE Price Reaches $16.98 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $114.43 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00026982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

