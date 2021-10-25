Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.86.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$51.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

