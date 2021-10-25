Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.95

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 2653742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target (up from C$9.25) on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,308,161.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

