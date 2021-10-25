William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter worth $2,218,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter worth $284,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $6,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $194,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

