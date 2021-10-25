William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $70.63 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

