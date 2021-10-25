Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Wingstop worth $73,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

