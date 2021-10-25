Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $35,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.