WOM Protocol Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00208568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.