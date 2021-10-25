Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $58.57 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $98.22 million and $5.98 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $58.57 or 0.00094793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00201995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00101555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

