Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $52.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

