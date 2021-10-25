Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Xerox worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Xerox by 1,996.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Xerox by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xerox by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 812.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

