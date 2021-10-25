Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $495.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on YARIY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

