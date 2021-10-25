yearn.finance II 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

