Yellow Road Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $123,054.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

