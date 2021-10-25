Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.57 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.