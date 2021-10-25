Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $962.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $978.14 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.46.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.81. 1,110,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,676. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $417.36 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.02.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

