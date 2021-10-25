Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

BBU traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $49.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

