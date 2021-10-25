Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $429,194. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,931. The company has a market cap of $530.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

