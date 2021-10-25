Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 251,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

EDR traded down 0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching 23.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.96. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

