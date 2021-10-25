Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

