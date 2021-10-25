Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in nLIGHT by 415.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after buying an additional 482,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.